Triple H Says WWE Is Bigger Than Ever, Including the Attitude Era

In an interview with The Roommates podcast (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about the current success of WWE and said that the company is bigger than it has ever been, even bigger than the Attitude Era.

He said: “We’re sort of in this resurgence of WWE. I was obviously a huge part of the Attitude Era, but right now it’s bigger than it’s ever been. I think it’s bigger than the Attitude Era was even then. It’s amazing the amount of people on a weekly basis that we get to do cool stuff with.“