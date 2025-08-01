Triple H On WWE Fallout From Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘All We Can Do Is Move Forward’

Triple H shared his thoughts in a recent interview on the fallout in WWE over the allegations against Vince McMahon. McMahon was of course forced out of WWE and TKO after being sued (alongside WWE and John Laurinaitis) by Janel Grant in January of last year over allegations of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking. Triple H took over all creative duties after McMahon’s exit and he was asked in an interview on The Sports Agents about the allegations and how WWE handled the fallout.

“Sure, sure,” Triple H began (per Fightful). “All we can do is move forward for us as a company, all we can do is move forward. Allegations are allegations. It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. Accusations are made, and that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do.”

He continued, “My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do. Luckily and happily, it’s been successful and working wonderfully. Business is in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow, especially with our partners at Netflix, NBC, CW and everyone in-between. It’s a wonderful time in our business and fans are enjoying it. We’re headed in a good direction.”

McMahon has denied the allegations in the lawsuit, which is still proceeding against him and WWE. Laurinaitis was dropped from the lawsuit in late May, with Grant’s lawyer saying he had “has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence” in the lawsuit.