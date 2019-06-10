WWE News: Triple H on WWE’s Goal for Saudi Arabia, The Riott Squad Reunites on Superstar Savepoint

– During WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, Triple H spoke to Ring Rules while he was there, and he talked about recruiting talent from the country. You can listen to some audio from the chat below.

Triple H stated on WWE’s plans for Saudi Arabia, “Well, the goal is to be able to find talent here, recruit talent here, train talent and to be able to build something on the ground here. Now, whether that’s bringing NXT TakeOver here or whether that’s building a brand here, will yet to be determined. It just depends on how quickly we can find talent, and how quickly we can train them.”

– Xavier Woods released a new Superstar Savepoint on his UpUpDownDown channel. The video features a Riott Squad reunion as they play some Wheel of Fortune. You can check out that video below.