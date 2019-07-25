Triple H, WWE Met With Dragon Gate and STARDOM Officials While In Japan, Australia Also Considered A Target For WWE

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H met with officials from Dragon Gate while he was in Japan recently, and WWE officials also met with STARDOM while they were in the country.

There have been rumors of a WWE NXT Japan in the past, so this could be part of that, or they could be simply scouting talent. Japan is considered a “target” by the company.

The Observer notes that WWE is also looking at Australia as a “major target” and has been recruiting wrestlers there. Robbie Eagles, one of the top talents in the country, is currently under a deal with NJPW. It’s unknown if announcer Gino Gambino, who has been working for NJPW and is a member of Bullet Club, is under contract.