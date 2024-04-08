Triple H Says WWE Isn’t Just In His Era Now, Is Glad Stephanie McMahon Is ‘Home’

Triple H pushed back on the notion that they’re in “his” era of WWE after WrestleMania 40, saying it’s a lot of people’s era. A common theme of WrestleMania was that they were in the “Triple H Era” or “Paul Levesque Era,” notions expressed by Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon and others. Triple H tackled the notion in the post-show press event and talked about Stephanie appearing as well. You can see highlights below:

On it being the “Triple H era”: “I want to cover off on one thing. I keep hearing it, Paul Heyman started it — well, he didn’t start it, I supposed but Paul Heyman made a big deal out of it on Friday night. The new era, talking about it being ‘my era.’ It’s not my era; it’s our era. When I saw ‘our,’ I mean everyone in WWE. The people that endured, the people that hung in there. The people that trusted, the people that over the last year, whatever it’s been, gave their sweat and tears to get to whewe we are because somewhere along the way they trusted a process that led them to remembering how much fun this is. How much of a privilege this is to be able to do it. How great this can be. We all started in a similar place where we just thought this was the greatest form of entertainment in the world. And we wanted to do it and work our asses off at it, and make fans all around the world, or make a product they could all can enjoy and could love again.”

While people are throwing my name at the top at it, it’s there era. Every bit as much as mine. I can’t do this without all of them, I need them to do it.”

On Stephanie McMahon being at the show: “So great to have her back home. I get her home all the time, but to have her back here. To see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days. To see her confidence come back and, to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all this business, it’s her home. And as much as anyone on the planet, she belongs here. And hopefully, she knows that now. I’m happy to have her back.”

