Triple H On Backlash Taking Place In Puerto Rico: ‘We’ll Go Everywhere There’s a Passionate Fanbase’

WWE is headed to Puerto Rico for Backlash, and Triple H discussed the decision to do so in the post-show press event. The show will take place on May 6th in San Juan, with Bad Bunny hosting, and the WWE CCO was asked about heading to the territory during the post-show press conference.

“We want to go everywhere, right?,” he said. “So you know, we have amazing fans everywhere. And I think Puerto Rico is certainly no different. We ant to go everywhere where there’s a passionate fanbase for us to go to. Every corner of the globe, we want to go there, we want to get in front of those people, we want to perform for them. We want them to go crazy. I can tell you out there right now, if you’re a part of the world that has a great fanbase in, you’re gonna be louder than everybody else, we’re gonna go there and we’re going to deliver for you. It’s the passion of what we do.

“So to me, Puerto Rico’s been something we’ve been talking about for a while. Have delayed a few times for other reasons, but now’s the right time to do it. And you know, having [Bad] Bunny come along with us for the right and want to be a part of it, it just makes it that much sweeter for us. So exciting time, you know, and it’s like us going to Wales. It’s like us coming up going to London. We’re going to go around the globe, you know. WWE — as you saw this weekend, we had watch parties all over the world. Everywhere, at all hours for them of the day and night. And we showed those watch parties on TV. It just shows you the strength of the brand. It’s everywhere. It’s news everywhere. It’s big everywhere. And we’re gonna go where everybody is, and we’re going to deliver for them.”

