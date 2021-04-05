Triple H Admits WWE Has Discussed Potential Rob Gronkowski Return At WrestleMania 37

Triple H was recently interviewed on Pardon My Take, and one of the topics he discussed was the potential for WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski to make his return to WWE at WrestleMania 37.

Gronkowski, who captured the 24/7 title at last year’s WrestleMania, eventually stepped away from WWE to return to the NFL to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But with WrestleMania 37 being held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Triple H admitted WWE had discussed the possibility (via Fightful):

“It’s a possibility. I know it’s been discussed. I’m of the opinion that as the first opportunity with Gronk was happening and we were meeting with him around the Super Bowl, you kind of don’t know what Gronk is going to do until Gronk does what he’s going to do. You can have a lot of conversations but until he actually shows up, I don’t know if it’s going to happen. There have been conversations around that. As always, there’s going to be a lot of celebrity influence.”

Prior to hosting WrestleMania 36, Gronkwoski participated in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.