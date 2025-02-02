wrestling / News
Triple H Announces That WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Set Several Records
Triple H spoke to the media following tonight’s 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event and announced that the Rumble set several records.
* He said the 2025 Royal Rumble was the highest grossing Rumble in history, and the third largest gate in WWE history, and for a single night event, the largest gate in WWE history. 70,347 fans were in attendance. Only WrestleMania 40 beat tonight’s Rumble.
* He noted that WWE set records for merchandise and sponsorship tonight, and the early “read” on viewership numbers domestically and internationally look “incredibly strong.”
