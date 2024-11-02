Triple H Says WWE Is ‘Here To Stay’ Regarding Saudi Arabia Partnership

During the Countdown to Crown Jewel special (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about the partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia and says it will continue for the foreseeable future.

He said: We love this partnership here. This all stems from his excellency’s vision to bring the best entertainment from around the world. When we first started here, I think fans were excited, but they didn’t know what to necessarily expect. Over that time, I’ve seen that change exponentially. We had the first women’s match here in Saudi Arabia. It went from us asking, ‘Can we bring women here?’ To them being on billboards all over the city, to the GEA and his excellency calling us and saying, ‘Don’t feel like there’s enough women on this show. Can we have more women put into the show?’ It speaks to the progress here in Saudi Arabia, but it speaks to the fan base, and it speaks to the power of WWE as a truly global brand. One thing about WWE that I know, we never look at what we’ve done before. We always look at how can we make it better. So now matter what the show is, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Crown Jewel, we’re always looking at, as soon as it’s over, we’re looking at, ‘Okay, how can we make this show bigger for next year?’ Simple way to put it is just overdelivering every time we come here, and making sure that when we leave here, people not only feel like they got to see the greatest show they could, but that they know when we come here again, it’s gonna be even better.“