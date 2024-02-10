Triple H Opens WWE Smackdown, Confirms WrestleMania Main Event

Triple H opened up this week’s episode of Smackdown by confirming Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event of WrestleMania 40. Friday night’s show opened with Triple H and Raw & Smackdown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis in the ring to address the events of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, where Rhodes ruined Reigns and The Rock’s plans for a WrestleMania main event by choosing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as his opponent for the PPV.

Triple H delivered a promo stating that some people needed to “know their role” and stop trying to exert their authority when they don’t really have any. He said that he doesn’t care where anyone sits and that the answers come from one place only — him. He made it clear that Reigns would be defending the title against Rhodes at the PPV. Triple H said that there would be people in the back upset by that decision, but that “it didn’t matter.”

WrestleMania 40 takes place on April 6th and 7th from Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after Smackdown ends.