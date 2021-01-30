Triple H On Potentially Running WWE, The Undertaker’s Retirement, John Cena’s Status With WWE

In a recent interview on The Michael Kay Show, Triple H discussed potentially running WWE in the future, The Undertaker’s retirement, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Triple H on his return to the ring against Randy Orton on RAW: “I said it a few weeks earlier ironically not thinking it was going to happen so quickly. I said I’m like that little box on the wall that says in case of emergency, break glass. The little hammer there – you smack it and pull the handle. To be honest, I got the call the night before and it was like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna write you in the show tomorrow.’ And that was it. It’s not the same. As a performer, my hat is off to all the men and women right now that are doing this week in and week out that did it all this time during the pandemic and did it in front of no one. It’s not the same. It’s difficult when you’ve geared your whole life and your whole career towards getting that reaction. And now, you have to work toward the reaction that you believe that you will get.”

Triple H on potentially running WWE in the future: “For me, all of this comes down to the success of WWE. I got into this because I thought it was the greatest form of entertainment in the world, and you just want to be great at it and whatever comes along with it. As my career wound down, I realized I was just as fascinated with the behind the scenes of it. It’s irrelevant to me who is steering the ship and who is doing what. There’s plenty of work for everybody here. For me, it’s all about ensuring that like the tagline says – then, now, forever – that this brand of entertainment that I could consider the best blended form of entertainment in the world, that it continues. So, it’s irrelevant of any of it, as long as it continues.”

On The Undertaker’s retirement and whether he expects him to return: “This is a difficult business to put down. I’ve seen very few people who have been able to put it down, walk away, and never, ever be tempted to come back. Never, ever be tempted to step back out on that stage and do what we do. There is nothing like it. This is not a knock on anybody, but they can make all the movies they want and Rock can be the biggest action star in Hollywood. But I highly doubt when he’s making a movie that his body his covered with goosebumps and he has the feeling that he has when he’s standing in the ring at WrestleMania with 90,000 people in attendance going crazy. There’s nothing like it.

On John Cena’s status with WWE and whether the company misses him as a top drawing star: “I think we miss every legend that’s ever stepped in the ring. That’s the beauty of what we do. The performances and the people that do them live forever in our minds. There’s that Maya Angelou quote where people don’t remember what you say, they don’t remember what you do, they remember how you make them feel. WWE makes you feel something. When something makes you feel something, you remember it forever. You remember where you were in that moment in time when The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin went at it at WrestleMania. You remember where you were when Taker threw Foley off the Hell in Cell.

“Whatever that moment is, it brings you back to that point in your life. I think when you’re creating those moments and those sensations, you’re creating something that lives forever. It’s funny that when you find yourself in the thick of it, being that guy that says, ‘Look, I’m here every day. This is my house and my place.’ Then you get to where John Cena is, where The Rock is, where Taker is or Flair or anybody else. You’ve earned the right with fans to come back every now and then to tip your cap and for them to say, ‘Thank you for all of that.’ John has earned that. He’s earned that right to pick his spots.”

