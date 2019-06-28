WWE News: Triple H Comments On WWE In Tokyo, NXT UK Tryout Behind The Scenes, More

– WWE released a new video take fans behind the scenes of the recent women’s tryout at the UK Performance Center.

– As a result of their victory over The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) at WWE live in Tokyo, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) have earned a Women’s Tag Team Title shot. It is unknown when they will receive their title shot.

– Triple H commented on WWE’s live event in Tokyo. He teamed with AJ Styles and The Club (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) to defeat Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. He also presented WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Hisashi Shinma honored with a Legacy Award.