WWE News: Triple H Comments On WWE In Tokyo, NXT UK Tryout Behind The Scenes, More
– WWE released a new video take fans behind the scenes of the recent women’s tryout at the UK Performance Center.
– As a result of their victory over The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) at WWE live in Tokyo, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) have earned a Women’s Tag Team Title shot. It is unknown when they will receive their title shot.
– Triple H commented on WWE’s live event in Tokyo. He teamed with AJ Styles and The Club (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) to defeat Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. He also presented WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Hisashi Shinma honored with a Legacy Award.
An amazing night in #WWETokyo. A city I’ve performed in countless times with an incredible roster of @WWE Superstars. An honor to give Mr. Shinma his #WWEHOF Legacy Award and team with The Club.
…and if this was one of my last times to perform in Tokyo… it was #TooSweet. pic.twitter.com/jED0yD5BlB
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2019
