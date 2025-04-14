wrestling / News
Triple H Confirms WWE Trips To Mexico & South America Are ‘Upcoming’
WWE has events in Mexico and South America on its radar, as confirmed by Triple H. The company has expanded its international reach with PPVs and TV tapings in the likes of the UK, France, Spain, and Australia of late, and the WWE CCO told Andrew Schulz of Flagrant that there are trips south of the border on the way.
“This year we’ll be in Paris, France,” The Game began (per Fightful). “That’ll be off the charts. We’re going to go to Perth, Australia again. The Middle East is always off the charts. We haven’t even touched South America, going to Mexico, all these things that are upcoming and we will be doing.”
There’s no word as of yet when dates in Mexico and South America may take place.
