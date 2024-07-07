Triple H Says He Can’t Comment on WWE Cooperating With Federal Government in Vince McMahon Investigation

During the WWE Money in the Bank post-show media scrum, Triple H was asked by Brandon Thurston (h/t Fightful) about the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis and WWE previously stating that they are cooperating with the federal investigation of McMahon, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Triple H simple stated he can’t talk about legal stuff.

“I can’t talk about legal stuff at the moment,” he said.

Janel Grant’s lawsuit is currently paused as while the federal investigation is ongoing.