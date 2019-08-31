Triple H Claims There Is ‘Absolutely Zero Interest’ to Bring Back Enzo Amore and Big Cass

– As previously reported, rumors surfaced online this week that WWE was in talks with former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore (aka nZo) and Big Cass (aka CaZXL) for a “surprise return” in NXT. However, WWE officials later swiftly denied the rumors, saying that they had “no basis.” It appears WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H was the one who had the PR department quickly shoot down those rumors after revealing as such in an interview this week with talkSPORT.

During the interview, Triple H addressed the Enzo Amore and Big Cass return rumors, and he reinforced that there was “zero interest” in bringing them back right now to WWE or NXT. He stated, “I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it.”