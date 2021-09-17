Triple H’s Condition Said To Be Better Following Heart Procedure Last Week

As reported last week, Triple H had a heart procedure after what WWE said was a “cardiac event” brought on due to a genetic condition. It was said at the time that he is expected to make a full recovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is keeping quiet on the matter, but Triple H is believed to at least be in good enough condition to take phone calls.

It was noted that talent were told they could call him and wish him well, but they were not to talk WWE business with him.