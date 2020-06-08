wrestling / News

Triple H’s Post-NXT Takeover: In Your House Q&A Online

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House Triple H

The livestream for Triple H’s Q&A following NXT Takeover: In Your House is online. You can see the video below, which features The Game talking with Renee Young about the events from the PPV:

