wrestling / News
Triple H’s Post-NXT Takeover: In Your House Q&A Online
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for Triple H’s Q&A following NXT Takeover: In Your House is online. You can see the video below, which features The Game talking with Renee Young about the events from the PPV:
