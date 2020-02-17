wrestling / News
Triple H’s Post-NXT Takeover: Portland Q&A Online
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has posted the video for Triple H’s NXT Takeover: Portland Q&A online. You can see the video for The Game’s interview with Cathy Kelley below. The interview is expected to be Kelley’s last with the company as she announced On Friday that she would be leaving after Takeover.
Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of NXT Takeover: Portland can be seen here.
