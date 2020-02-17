wrestling / News

Triple H’s Post-NXT Takeover: Portland Q&A Online

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

WWE has posted the video for Triple H’s NXT Takeover: Portland Q&A online. You can see the video for The Game’s interview with Cathy Kelley below. The interview is expected to be Kelley’s last with the company as she announced On Friday that she would be leaving after Takeover.

Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of NXT Takeover: Portland can be seen here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: Portland, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading