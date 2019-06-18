New Three-Way Tag Match Added to AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW and FITE.TV have announced a new tag team match for Fyter Fest this month. It will be The Best Friends vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Private Party. Additionally, the winning team will get a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament that was announced by AEW President Tony Khan earlier today.

Fyter Fest is set for June 29. The event will be held at Daytona Beach, Florida and will be streamed for free on Bleacher Report Live. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. AAA Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix & Laredo Kid

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* The Best Friends vs. SCU vs. Private Party

* Cody vs. Darby Allin

* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Adam Page vs. Jungle Boy

* Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

* Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa: Hardcore Match