Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

Drew McIntyre’s opponent for TLC is set to be determined on next week’s Raw in a triple threat match. WWE has announced a match pitting Keith Lee, AJ Styles, and Riddle against each other with the winner going on to challenge McIntyre at TLC. The three won singles matches against Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, and Randy Orton respectively to earn their spots in next week’s match.

