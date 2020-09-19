Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Tag Team Match Set For Raw

WWE has announced a triple threat match on Raw, with a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championship on the line. The company announced on Friday that Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo, Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Andrade & Angel Garza will do battle with the winner going on to challenge The Street Profits for the latter teams’ Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.

Previously announced for Raw was a RAW Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee, and an update on Randy Orton. The announcement reads: