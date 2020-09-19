wrestling / News
Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Tag Team Match Set For Raw
WWE has announced a triple threat match on Raw, with a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championship on the line. The company announced on Friday that Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo, Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Andrade & Angel Garza will do battle with the winner going on to challenge The Street Profits for the latter teams’ Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.
Previously announced for Raw was a RAW Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee, and an update on Randy Orton. The announcement reads:
Huge Triple Threat Tag Team throwdown to determine Street Profits’ Clash of Champions challengers
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits’ challengers for WWE Clash of Champions will be determined this Monday on Raw in a major triple threat match, pitting the new tag team of Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo against Seth Rollins & Murphy and Andrade & Angel Garza.
By going after tag team gold with one of his family’s closest allies in Carrillo, Dominik is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps. Rey Mysterio’s first title in WWE was the WWE Tag Team Championship, which he won alongside Edge. Will Dominik move one step closer to his first title in WWE? Will The Monday Night Messiah and his estranged disciple once again prove to be a roadblock for the Mysterios?
And after Zelina Vega ditched them to go after the Raw Women’s Championship and got in a fight themselves, Andrade & Angel Garza are out to prove they’re better on their own. Will they demonstrate that they never needed Vega’s help and earn a rematch with The Street Profits? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
