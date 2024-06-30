wrestling / News

Triple Threat Cage Match & More Set For AAA Verano de Escandalo In August

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA Verano De Escandalo Image Credit: AAA

AAA has announced a Triple Threat Cage Match and more for Verano de Escandalo. The company announced the full card on Saturday for the event, which takes place on August 2nd in Aguascalientes, Mexico and the lineup is as follows:

* Triple Threat Cage Match: La Secta del Mesias vs. Psycho Circus vs. NGD & TBA
* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match: La Hiedra vs. Sexy Star vs. Reina Dorada vs. Sussy Love vs. Maravilla vs. Faby Apache
* AAA Mixed Tag Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Havok & Crazzy Steve vs. Negro Casas & Dalys vs. Aerostar & Estrellita
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Octagon Jr vs. Chessman vs. Belcegor vs. Drago
* Las Divas vs. Los Guapos VIP
* Vampiro, Alberto El Patron & Psycho Clown vs. La Secta Cibernetica

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA Verano de Escandalo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading