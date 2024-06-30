Triple Threat Cage Match & More Set For AAA Verano de Escandalo In August

AAA has announced a Triple Threat Cage Match and more for Verano de Escandalo. The company announced the full card on Saturday for the event, which takes place on August 2nd in Aguascalientes, Mexico and the lineup is as follows:

* Triple Threat Cage Match: La Secta del Mesias vs. Psycho Circus vs. NGD & TBA

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match: La Hiedra vs. Sexy Star vs. Reina Dorada vs. Sussy Love vs. Maravilla vs. Faby Apache

* AAA Mixed Tag Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Havok & Crazzy Steve vs. Negro Casas & Dalys vs. Aerostar & Estrellita

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: Octagon Jr vs. Chessman vs. Belcegor vs. Drago

* Las Divas vs. Los Guapos VIP

* Vampiro, Alberto El Patron & Psycho Clown vs. La Secta Cibernetica