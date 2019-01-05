Quantcast

wrestling / News

Triple Threat Match Announced For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Carmella

WWE has announced that a triple threat match between Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, a rematch from Summerslam, will happen on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The winner will challenge Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading