wrestling / News
Triple Threat Match Announced For Tuesday’s Episode of Smackdown
January 5, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that a triple threat match between Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, a rematch from Summerslam, will happen on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The winner will challenge Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27.
THIS TUESDAY: @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE vs. @CarmellaWWE! The winner will challenge @WWEAsuka for the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/eN7j0FUWrT
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2019