wrestling / News

Triple Threat Match For Raw Tag Titles Set For WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Wrestlemania 38 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Night Two in Arlington, Texas, as it’ll be RK-Bro defending the Raw Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was originally slated to be RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.

The three teams have continued to feud in recent weeks on Raw, with RK-Bro set to face Alpha Academy on tonight’s edition of the show.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 38 lineup:

Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
* Edge vs. AJ Styles
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

You can view the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 38, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading