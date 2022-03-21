wrestling / News
Triple Threat Match For Raw Tag Titles Set For WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two
WWE has officially announced a Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 38 Night Two in Arlington, Texas, as it’ll be RK-Bro defending the Raw Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The match was originally slated to be RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.
The three teams have continued to feud in recent weeks on Raw, with RK-Bro set to face Alpha Academy on tonight’s edition of the show.
Here’s the updated WrestleMania 38 lineup:
Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin
Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
* Edge vs. AJ Styles
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
You can view the announcement below.
#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable https://t.co/RlIFqaTsyt pic.twitter.com/mcHZZkDWef
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 21, 2022
