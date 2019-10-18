wrestling / News
Triple Threat Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live
– WWE has set its main event for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, and it’s a triple threat match. The company announced on Friday that Oney Lorcan vs. Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari will take place on the show.
The preview also teases the arrival of new cruiserweights, noting:
Epic Cruiserweight collision set for tonight!
Drew Gulak, The Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and even Drake Maverick have all been drafted away from WWE 205 Live, leaving a vacancy for new and remaining Superstars to prove they have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the Cruiserweight division. Tonight, WWE 205 Live veterans Oney Lorcan, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari will collide in a Triple Threat Match. While the bout does not guarantee a title opportunity, each Superstar hopes to prove they have what it takes to challenge Lio Rush for the NXT Crusierweight Championship.
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Jimmy Jacobs on CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE Backstage, His Relationship With Punk
- WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication