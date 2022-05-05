Triple Threat Middleweight Title Match Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced a triple threat match for the World Middleweight title at MLW Kings of Colosseum. Myron Reed will defend against Arez and KC Navarro. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 13.

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Myron Reed (champion) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro for the World Middleweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The fastest division in Major League Wrestling will be in overdrive as the reigning World Middleweight Champion defends his belt against one of Mexico’s emerging greats in Arez and the flashy and furious KC Navarro.

A member of Gangrel’s new brood, Strange Sangre, Arez has been fixated on a conquest offered to him by Cesar Duran. Since then, Arez has been obsessed with gold and getting his hands on Microman. How will Arez’s sinister Strange Sangre figure into this match? Could it tilt the championship into “King Strange’s” hands?

The other challenger, KC Navarro, is coming off of a bitter feud with nZo. “The Blessed One” looks to take the lessons he learned from nZo’s street school of hard knocks and apply that grit and tenacity to claiming his first championship in MLW.

Determined to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time in MLW, the “Young GOAT” welcomed Duran’s triple threat title bout, with the 3-time champ signing the dotted line in under 24 hours.

But how will Myron Reed fend off two challengers in one night?

Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

Matt Cross vs. ACH

World Middleweight Championship 3-Way:

Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

• Davey Richards

• Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

• Cesar Duran

• Gangrel

• The Sandman

• Los Maximos

• Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

