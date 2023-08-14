Triple Threat Match Added To MLW Fury Road Fusion Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced a triple threat match for the MLW Fusion taping at Fury Road. Kevin Blackwood will take on Alec Price and TJ Crawford. The event happens on September 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW today announced Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

In a triple threat bout showcasing the middleweight division, Kevin Blackwood looks to enter MLW and instantly get into the mix for a title shot. To do so he’ll have to contender with two middleweights hungry for gold in TJ Crawford and Alec Price.

Known as the “Silver Sniper,” Crawford has quickly impressed matchmakers with precision as a technical beast. A win in this triple threat bout could cement his contention for a title fight.

Alec Price is an emerging force in the middleweight division. Debuting last fall in a war against TJ Crawford, Price looks to remain undefeated as he now hopes to leapfrog both Blackwood and Crawford and secure his place in MLW.

Tattooing opponents with vicious strikes and shutting them down with top level grappling, Blackwood looks to make an instant splash in MLW’s middleweight division with a decisive win over two emerging threats in the division.

Fighting out of Buffalo, NY, Blackwood is a 6-year pro, known for an extraordinary Top Rope Double Stomp. Will he unleash it en route to victory at FURY ROAD?Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.