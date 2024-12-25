– During tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, NXT General Manager Ava Raine announced that Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match. The title bout will take place at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 on January 7, 2025.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 will be held at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California next month. The show will be broadcast live on The CW. You can check out the full segment setting up the title bout from tonight’s show below.

"We're gonna make this a Triple Threat Match."@_trickwilliams wants to prove all the doubters and haters wrong, but is this the right move for the champ? 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KWx0CpWy5d — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024