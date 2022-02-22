wrestling / News
Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Set For WWE Raw In Two Weeks
February 21, 2022 | Posted by
The Raw Tag Team Championship will be contested in a triple threat on Raw in a couple of weeks. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RK-Bro in the main event of tonight’s show, thus allowing them a spot in RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship match against American Alpha.
The match will take place on March 7th of the show from Cleveland, Ohio.
IN TWO WEEKS#RKBro vs. #AlphaAcademy vs. @WWERollins & @FightOwensFight – #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles@SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton @WWEGable @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/O8eNKogn1T
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Finlay Pulling Off ‘One Of The Greatest Ribs Of All Time’ On Hornswoggle
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms