wrestling / News

Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Set For WWE Raw In Two Weeks

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-7-22 Image Credit: WWE

The Raw Tag Team Championship will be contested in a triple threat on Raw in a couple of weeks. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RK-Bro in the main event of tonight’s show, thus allowing them a spot in RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship match against American Alpha.

The match will take place on March 7th of the show from Cleveland, Ohio.

