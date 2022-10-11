– WWE has announced another matchup for tonight’s edition of NXT. It will be a Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders tag team team bout to determine the next contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

The match will feature Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Dyad. Here’s the preview and updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT card:

Triple Threat Tag Team No. 1 Contenders’ Match set to determine Pretty Deadly’s next challengers Pretty Deadly are craving a worthy challenge, and tonight three teams are set to battle for the right to give them one. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and The Dyad will throw down in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders’ Match for an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. Elton Prince & Kit Wilson narrowly escaped their showdown with The Brawling Brutes thanks to interference from Imperium. The champions would end their night with all three potential challengers staring daggers at them and putting their reign on notice. So who will emerge when these three championship hopefuls go to war tonight? Don’t miss the chaotic encounter tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

* Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

* NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders Match: The Dyad vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Stacks Lorenzo

* Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons continue their quest towards tag team glory tonight