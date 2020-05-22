Triple Threat Title Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House

WWE has announced a triple threat match for the NXT Women’s title at NXT Takeover: In Your House, with Charlotte Flair defending against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. Flair attacked both women at the conclusion of last Wednesday’s episode of NXT. She has been champion since defeating Ripley at Wrestlemania 36. The event happens on June 7. Flair spoke with TV Guide about the match in an interview. Here are highlights:

On why she interrupted the match on NXT: “It’s almost like they were having too much fun without me. Why beat up one when I can beat up both?”

On how her second NXT women’s title run is different: “It honestly feels like a whole new world because I feel my class [2012-2015] was scratching, clawing and fighting for opportunities, and fighting for respect and acceptance, and wanting to show the world what we could do. And then now, you go to NXT [and] you’re on USA Network. You are being shown all over the world versus just being on the [WWE] Network. And say you’re on NXT and then you get drafted to Raw or SmackDown—the transition is much easier when it comes to the pressure of performing on live television.”

On her thoughts on the triple threat: “That’s always a concern in a triple threat but I think for me, it’s, ‘Hey, I can defeat everyone on Raw, I can defeat everyone on Smackdown, and I can do it on NXT, too. Rhea’s the next big thing, right? Io Shirai, the next best thing? I can hold my own against both of them.”