TripleMania, Cain Velasquez Top AAA YouTube Views in 2019

– AAA had some big traffic on YouTube in 2019, much of which came from Cain Velasquez and TripleMania. Fightful has compiled the top five YouTube videos from the Mexican wrestling giant over last year, with three of the top five clips coming from TripleMania and two of those including Velasquez. You can see the top five below:

1. What LA Park Did At The End Of TripleMania XXVII (2.8 million)

2. Mixed Tag Match (Scarlett & Sammy) TripleMania XXVII (2.6 million)

3. Dr. Wagner Jr. Vs Blue Demon Jr. (2.3 million)

4. Cain Velasquez’s debut at TripleMania XXVII (1.4 million)

5. CONQUISTA TOTAL en TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ (1.1 million)