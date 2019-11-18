Trish Adora On Representation in Wrestling, Wants to Be Part of GCW’s For The Culture Show

– Trish Adora spoke with Andrew Thompson about the rise of representation in the wrestling industry, wanting to be part of GCW’s For The Culture and more. Thompson sent along the video and some highlights, which you can check out below:

On representation in wrestling: “So, I think that representation is important because I received that gift. You know what I mean? When I was younger, I watched Jacqueline wrestle, and I thought that-that was so cool. That was one of the first black women I’ve ever seen wrestling. Then I saw Jazz, and they were just tough as nails. They were in there with the guys, just making a name for themselves and I thought that was so cool as a kid growing up, and I think it’s even cooler that I’m wrestling and maybe I can be that for some kid so we can keep giving that gift.”

On how HOODSLAM helped her get into Wrestle-1 and her experience in Japan: “Yes, a direct line actually. They were doing a seminar there. Wrestle-1 was doing a seminar and it was on the same day as the show that I was booked on and I was like, ‘Ah man, shoot. I don’t have enough to do the seminar’ and so, one of my home girls looked out and paid for me to do the seminar and the rest is history. Japan is beautiful. I knew, the minute I got off the plane, I was like, ‘Alright, when can I come back? [laughs] Just the minute — I didn’t even leave the airport yet. I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta come back.’ It was just a very positive experience. The entire vibe just changes something inside you. To just experience another world. I didn’t really know what to expect coming into it… but yeah, being in Japan was beautiful because just… even stepping off the plane and just feeling the vibe from another culture, just being kind of a hot commodity felt pretty cool. People were looking at me everywhere I went between the clothes and the hair. They were just kind of — I was a walking, talking billboard. A few people took pictures with me and things like that. Everybody was super respectful. Wrestling at Korakuen Hall. That’s kind of crazy. That just kind of changed how I feel about wrestling as a whole. There’s certain places that along your journey, you’re just like, ‘Alright, I don’t know if I’m gonna get there or maybe I should just change my goals or just try to make adjustments because there’s something you just don’t think you’re gonna get, and going to Japan taught me that I don’t have to change my goals. I can do it my way and my way can still be the right way and I can still end up in Japan like everybody else that was there. We all took different paths but they all lead to there, and I appreciate Wrestle-1 so much for seeing something in me at the seminar, for taking a chance on me.”

On wanting to be a part of GCW’s For The Culture show during WrestleMania weekend: “[email protected] We can set this thing up and we can do this thing. [smiles] We can. I’m wide open. Anything that’s for the culture, it’s for me. So, I would love to be a part of something like that. I think that’s important to see, I think it’s important to be a part of. I think that it’s just all through and through, very, very important for the culture.”