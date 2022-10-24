Trish Adora To Challenge Taya Valkyrie at MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Trish Adora will be the challenger for Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie at MLW Fightland. The event happens on Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship bout: World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The “Afro Punk” Trish Adora is marching into the 2300 Arena this Sunday on a collision course with destiny.

The Washington, DC native looks to debut by dethroning the most dominant athlete in the division to date: the reigning Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Six years of active duty in the Army and a 7-year wrestling career with tours of Ring of Honor and success on the northeast wrestling circuit, Adora has become one of the top fighters in the game. Now, she looks to use her ferocious lariat, called Lariat Tubman, to put down Valkyrie and claim the world title.

Colliding with a force of immense momentum, Taya Valkyrie has been a global trailblazing luchadora this year. Claiming gold in Mexico and stacking up wins around the world, Valkyrie won the Women’s World Featherweight Championship this past spring and has been unstoppable since.

Styles make fights. With the judo tossing, powerful and confident Adora be decorated in gold in her MLW debut?

Will Taya send another contender to loser’s lane?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.