Trish Status Is Proud Of What WWE’s Women’s Division Has Become

Trish Stratus makes her return to the ring at WrestleMania 39, and she’s proud to see what WWE’s women’s division had become. Stratus, who will team with Lita and Becky Lynch at the PPV against Damage CTRL, spoke with ET Canada and talked about the growth of the division and more. You can see a couple highlights below:

On the current state of the division: “It makes me so proud now to see what the women are doing because it’s like [..] that’s what we wanted to do. We saw back in the day there was no representation for us, there was no voice.”

On returning at Lita’s side: “The fact that it’s Lita and I coming back, she’s my bestie. We’ve ran our entire careers parallel … she’s my best friend, a godmother to my child. […] We’re going to be on the grandest stage … all together and have a WrestleMania moment together, which is amazing.”