WWE Selling Trish Stratus 25th Anniversary Replica Women’s Title

WWE Shop is now selling a replica Women’s Championship to commemorate Trish Stratus’ 25 years in the company. The belt is available for $599.99.

The description reads: Easy on the eyes but tough on her opponents, Trish Stratus’ mix of beauty and in-ring ability helped her earn seven Women’s Championships as an active competitor in WWE. Celebrate her illustrious career with this 25 Years Signature Series Replica Title Belt. This meticulously crafted collectible boasts intricate details, capturing the essence of Trish Stratus’ impact on sports entertainment. Stratusfaction Guaranteed to elevate any WWE collection.