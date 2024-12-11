Trish Stratus On Whether or Not She’d Go To AEW For A Match With Mercedes Mone

Trish Stratus has wanted a match with Mercedes Mone for some time and was recently asked if she would go to AEW to get it. In an interview with The Takedown (via Fightful), Trish spoke about their interaction at the Royal Rumble and how they never had a match.

She said: “I really think people never thought I’d ever come back for another match. After the Royal Rumble, it was enough. It was a sizzle real, so to speak, of Trish Stratus and Stratusfaction, which is not easy to pull off, but like, ‘All right. You still got it,’ whatever. But to think of, can she come back after how many years to do a match like 17 years after my retirement, whatever the crazy number is, which is wild, yeah, but then [Mone] left.”

When asked if she’d go to AEW for that match, she replied: “No, I really am a WWE girl all the way, I really am.“