Trish Stratus Again Teases Match With Becky Lynch

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Trish Stratus once again teased a return match against Becky Lynch, suggesting she could take advantage of Lynch’s mental state and win. Here are highlights:

On if she will return to the ring: “I mean if someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might. It would really be nothing. She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that (don’t tell her I said that), and maybe just slip in there and just beat her.”

On how she keeps in shape: “I do yoga, that’s my main thing. I still have my weights in my basement and I get down there and do it every once in a while, but I do a 15-20 yoga float every single day, keeps the body limber, look in the mirror, I go, ‘Everything look good? Okay!’ Off I go. And I eat well.”