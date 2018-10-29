WWE News: Trish Stratus and Lita Compete in Raw Tag Match, Elias Plays a Song For Baron Corbin

– Trish Stratus and Lita were part of a ten-woman tag team match on Raw following their team-up at Evolution. You can see video below of the two teaming with Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley against their various Evolution opponents of Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and The Riott Squad.

The babyface team won the match, which marked Stratus’ first Raw match since 2011 and Lita’s first since 2012:

– WWE also posted highlights from Elias’ segment with Baron Corbin, where he went backstage to play a song for Baron Corbin through the GM office door after Corbin was attacked by Braun Strowman. Jinder Mahal attacked Elias, resulting in a match (which is also featured below):