Trish Stratus Calls Britt Baker a ‘Bloody Legend,’ Tells Her to ‘Keep It Up’
– Following a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently shared a social media exchange with AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker. In response to Stratus’ appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dr. Baker noted, “Tell her I said ‘hi!'” Trish Stratus later wrote back with a message praising Baker.
Stratus tweeted today, “Hello you bloody legend – literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some … but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl.” Britt Baker later replied, “[smiling with heart eyes face] ILY”
You can view their exchange below.
Tell her I said “hi!”👋🏼😍
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 6, 2021
Hello you bloody legend – literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some … but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl 💪🏼 https://t.co/LB4b1HTcB1
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 6, 2021
😍 ILY https://t.co/3ANCMcxGLy
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 6, 2021
