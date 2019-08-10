Trish Stratus on Why Charlotte Flair Is a Great Choice For Her Last Match, Not Thinking She Would Ever Wrestle Again After Hall of Fame

– On the latest Busted Open Radio, Trish Stratus talked about her match with Charlotte Flair and why she thinks its a good choice for her final in-ring appearance plus more. Highlights from the interview are below:

On how she’s been training for the match: “So, the minute I got it booked, which was around like, the middle of the month, of last month, I jumped in the ring … I’ve been in there literally constantly since mid-July as much as I could. And yeah, I am really happy. My brain is a little behind my body, and what I mean by that is that I do something like, ‘Mmm, I don’t know that felt good or looked good, and then I watch it back, and I was like, ‘Oh! Okay.’ So your body is like, ‘Yeah, I got this. I got this.’ But your brain thinks you can’t do it, because you know. Sometimes you feel old ‘AF’ and that’s that. But yeah, I’ve been happy that I can still do this in a closed circuit setting at this point, is all I can say. But we’ll see.”

On if she ever thought she’d be back in the ring when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame: “No, oh my God. 100%, how much more closure could you get being away for this long already? Like, at that point it had been, I guess three or four years I had been officially retired. And then, having a baby, I mean, gosh. A mom has no business in the wrestling world. [laughs] Which now is hilarious, because we have a pregnant 24/7 Champion, so hey, things have changed. And then you know, so many moms, like there’s so many moms now that people on the road, there’s like — I mean, I heard [Mark] Carano was going to set up a kid room in one of the big PPVs because that’s what they were needing, you know? So yeah, I never [thought I’d be back], who knew? I mean, I really didn’t think [so].”

On returning to face Charlotte at SummerSlam: “I always sort of said, you know, when you say retirement, that’s a loose term in wrestling. But I always said that if there was something that was a, challenging, b, gonna do something for someone else, I would consider it, you know? And of course, I mean, I love wrestling. It’s something that’s always going to be part of me and part of my life, I watch it, I follow it, even if I don’t do it every day. And so, there’s opportunities, like when this came up was something like, ‘Gosh, this has to happen.’ You know, Charlotte and I in the ring, it just — it was just like you couldn’t put together a better [matchup]. So I feel like this is sort of a good final match for me, because I don’t think you could really do anything more than this. I feel like, ‘Hey we got this quick shot of you on Raw against so and so,’ it’s just, yeah, you know what, you can’t top that match that I had. That just feels like a good ending for me. A real ending.”

