– Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch continued their feud on social media today. Initially, Becky Lynch shared a cute video of her playing wither her daughter Roux and pointing out various colors. Trish Stratus later chimed in to insult Becky.

Stratus wrote, “Oh that’s great! So then she’ll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head.” You can view Lynch’s original video and Stratus’ response below: