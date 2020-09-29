wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Comments on Mandy Rose’s Tribute on Raw, Rose Responds
Trish Stratus made notice of Mandy Rose’s tribute to her on last night’s Raw, and took to social media to comment. As noted last night, Dana Brooke moved to Raw and teamed with Rose in a tag match to defeat Natalya and Lana. Rose was wearing ring gear in honor of Stratus, prompting a response on Twitter from the WWE Hall of Famer:
“I see you @WWE_MandyRose #ShesKillingIt #WWERAW @WWE”
Stratus also posted in response to a fan, agreeing that Rose is the hottest wrestler since Stratus. Rose proceeded to respond and acknowledge that her gear was inspired by Stratus:
.@WWE_MandyRose's tribute to @trishstratuscom… 💯 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1uBD172YSc
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
I see you @WWE_MandyRose 👀 #ShesKillingIt #WWERAW @WWE https://t.co/fluAF2nbJg
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2020
😍😍💗💗💗 🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/fTbQaGuT2D
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 29, 2020
In case anyone missed it, #MandyNightRaw has arrived…& she didn’t come alone 😏💪🏻💗 @DanaBrookeWWE 😘
–
Also this gear is inspired by the one and only, greatest of all time, the woman I look up to @trishstratuscom 💗💗🙌🏼🙌🏼👯♀️ pic.twitter.com/fJfrKrO33b
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 29, 2020
👯♀️ @WWE_MandyRose #WWERAW https://t.co/oAYDuohoVp
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2020
I love that so many years later you guys can eve remember my gear ☺️😘 #StratuspheriansAreTheBest❤️ https://t.co/nVFbBjNGHl
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2020
I second that!🙋🏼♀️🔥 https://t.co/hxUOBK5Fhq
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2020
