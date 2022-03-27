Trish Stratus Credits Fit Finlay & Brian Gewirtz for the Impact They Had on Her WWE Career

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus credited Fit Finlay for the impact he had on her career, along with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz. Below are some highlights:

Trish Stratus on how Fit Finlay helped her career: “There would be no Trish Stratus without Fit Finlay, I can tell you that. Also no changing of the guard. He had a vested interest in the women… Seeing what I knew I could do but seeing what I was only able to do in the ring, my MO was to change the perception of what a woman could do in the ring in sports entertainment. He was on board for that and it took for someone to be on board and to see it too. Some of the old school people didn’t see that, they didn’t see that women could do this other side of things.”

Stratus on Brian Gewirtz coming up with her juiciest work in WWE: “Brian Gewirtz is a writer who was with WWE. He was a huge part of a lot of my good, juicy work that I did. Working with my promos. He worked with The Rock a lot, that was kind of his guy, and I got the chance to work with him. He was really good about tapping into who you are and way overt amplifying your personality out there and keeping it real. I think the authentic superstars that people really resonate with.”