Trish Stratus Defends ‘Bark Like A Dog’ Segment From 2001

During the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon (via Fightful), Trish Stratus defended the ‘bark like a dog’ segment she participated in back in 2001, during the build to Wrestlemania X-7. In the segment, Vince McMahon is on a power trip and forces Stratus, who was working with him at the time, to strip and bark like a dog. Trish would later turn on McMahon at Wrestlemania and get her revenge.

She said: “With the barking like a dog segment, they want me to be like [exhales] ‘it was horrible,’ but that’s exactly the feeling we wanted you to feel. Don’t you get it? We knew we were presenting a sensitive scene to the fans. We knew it was gonna be talked about, and be interpreted and misinterpreted. We were aware of that. The thing is, when we did that scene, we knew the comeuppance would come at WrestleMania.“