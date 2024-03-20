– During a live Q&A with SoCalVal at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed potentially coming back for another WWE return later on. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Stratus on another potential WWE return: “This is what I said since I’ve retired, I said I will always consider coming back, a couple of boxes need to be checked. I want to do something different for the fans, I want to offer something different for another superstar that I’m going to work with, elevate them, do something with them.”

On wanting to be at 100% if she gets back in the ring: “As long as I can give 100 percent [I would return]. I don’t want to come back and be like, ‘Here’s my 60 guys, here’s 60 percent, let’s go.’ I want to make sure I do it like I did it before, and so I am always open. It usually depends on creative, what they offer … yeah, I’m definitely open.”

Trish Stratus last wrestled at WWE Payback last year, losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match.