Trish Stratus Discusses Next Week’s Scheduled WWE Event in Toronto Facing Possible Shutdown

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared on today’s edition of Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha. She discussed wanting to chat with Becky Lynch for WWE’s scheduled live event in Stratus’ hometown of Toronto this month. As previously reported, Stratus is scheduled to be the host for the WWE Live Holiday Tour Event in Toronto on December 29.

However, Stratus noted the event may not take place as scheduled due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trish Stratus on wanting to chat with Becky Lynch: “It’s so exciting because live events are so fun. You just have fun, kind of riff, and it gives me a chance to mingle with the other talent that I haven’t mingled with. Perhaps, Becky Lynch would be interesting to chat with. (We’ll talk mom shop) behind the scenes and then in front of the scenes it might be a different conversation.”

On the event not possibly going forward: “If in fact it goes. Ontario is in a bit of a funny place once again. We’re not in a good spot, unfortunately. We will see. Hopefully, it’s a go. So far, we’re just waiting to make sure it’s going to be a go because things are shutting down.”

As noted, the status of WWE’s scheduled live event in Quebec next week is unclear after the province announced a shutdown due to the pandemic.