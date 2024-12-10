– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed another potential WWE return, her career, her recent feud with Becky Lynch, and more. Below are some highlights:

Trish Stratus on GalaxyCon: “When I see fans at an event like this and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’ve been watching you since I was a kid.’ Grown ass people at this point too, right? They’re with their kids though. That’s super cool. The generational pass down is very cool. But then it does really settle in like, holy smokes I’ve been around for a while.”

ON her matches with Lita: “We knew that it was important for us in that moment and for the girls in the back. We knew that this was a big chance [WWE was] taking on us. Huge responsibility on our shoulders, but we did not really think about the impact it would have moving forward.”

Stratus on a potential WWE return: “I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent. Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans. And it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that’s memorable and people talk about it, it’s hard. Like, what can top that? I think it’s like examining the landscape and seeing what works best for everyone. There’s so many parties to consider. The person that is in the storyline, the WWE. It’s really collaborative.”