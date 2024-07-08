Trish Stratus Praises Duke Hudson For His Stratusphere At NXT Heatwave

Duke Hudson hit Trish Stratus’ signature Stratusphere at NXT Heatwave, and the WWE Hall of Famer thought he did it very well. Hudson and Andre Chase competed against Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Sunday’s PPV and while Chase U didn’t win the titles, Hudson earned Stratus’ praise when he nailed Frazer with the handstand headscissors, as you can see below.

Stratus retweeted WWE’s clip of the move, writing:

“Excellently executed!”

Stratus served as the host for WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday.