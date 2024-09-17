Trish Stratus Explains How WWE Could Make The Women’s Division Better

While appearing at Comic Con in Northern Ireland (per Fightful), Trish Stratus discussed the state of the WWE women’s division.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks WWE could make it better if they focused on the development of characters.

“I think I would like to have a little bit more focus on characters. I feel like for sure now, there’s way more opportunities for women, obviously. We see them main eventing all the time, we see them in high-profile matches, but I think what we had back in the day was a lot of more character stuff, and you got to know these characters, the fans could really resonate with the character a little bit more. Now, they’re just having these great matches, but there’s no backstory as much as there was back in the day, so I think character development would be one thing I’d like to focus on.”