wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Explains How WWE Could Make The Women’s Division Better
While appearing at Comic Con in Northern Ireland (per Fightful), Trish Stratus discussed the state of the WWE women’s division.
The WWE Hall of Famer thinks WWE could make it better if they focused on the development of characters.
“I think I would like to have a little bit more focus on characters. I feel like for sure now, there’s way more opportunities for women, obviously. We see them main eventing all the time, we see them in high-profile matches, but I think what we had back in the day was a lot of more character stuff, and you got to know these characters, the fans could really resonate with the character a little bit more. Now, they’re just having these great matches, but there’s no backstory as much as there was back in the day, so I think character development would be one thing I’d like to focus on.”
More Trending Stories
- Dave Bautista Thought Vince McMahon Was Going To Fire Him Over 2005 Royal Rumble Botch
- Jey Uso Says He’s Not Sure How WWE Will Intertwine Him Back Into Bloodline Storyline
- Mark Henry Says Wrestler’s Court Was About ‘Entertainment’, Not Bullying
- Rob Van Dam On Why He Turned Down Mr. McMahon Docuseries